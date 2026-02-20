FC Cincinnati 2 Sign MLS SuperDraft Pick Ayoub Lajhar

Published on February 20, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 today announced the signing of defender Ayoub Lajhar (AYE-oob LA-shar) ahead of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Lajhar, 21, was selected in the second round (No. 55 overall) of MLS SuperDraft 2026 by FC Cincinnati in December from the University of Connecticut. Lajhar made 52 appearances with the Huskies over his three-year career and finished his final season with Connecticut as the team's leader in assists (7).

Lajhar joined FC Cincinnati in Clearwater, Fla. during the 2026 preseason, and appeared in four of the team's five preseason matches. Lajhar played 90 minutes in a 2-0 win against Brooklyn FC during the preseason match schedule.

Lajhar is the fifth FC Cincinnati SuperDraft selection to sign with FC Cincinnati 2 since 2022 and joins his former Connecticut teammate Charlie Holmes on the FCC 2 roster for the 2026 season.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.