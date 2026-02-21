Carolina Core FC Accepted into Girls Academy Top Tier, Elevating the Pathway for Girls Soccer in the Carolina Core

HIGH POINT, NC - Carolina Core FC (CCFC) is proud to announce its acceptance into the top tier of the Girls Academy (GA), the premier development platform for elite girls soccer in the United States.

After joining the GA Aspire level last year and delivering a highly competitive inaugural season, CCFC has now earned promotion to GA Top Tier - a milestone that reflects both on-field success and a deep, sustained commitment to elevating opportunities for girls in our region.

This achievement represents more than league placement. It is the next step in the comprehensive vision to build a true professional pathway for female athletes in the Carolina Core - from youth soccer all the way to the professional ranks.

Trish Hughes, Commissioner of the Girls Academy league, released the following statement about CCFC's announcement: "Carolina Core's entry into the Girls Academy Top Tier League reflects a club leading with purpose, standards, and strong female leadership. Their investment in a comprehensive player pathway, coaching education, and long-term development aligns fully with our mission and commitment to the modern athlete. We're proud to welcome them into a competitive environment that will challenge their players daily and continue raising the standard of the girls' game nationwide."

A True Professional Pathway - For Girls From the beginning, CCFC ownership made a clear commitment: the girls game would receive the same level of investment, vision, and ambition as the boys side.

That commitment began with bringing a men's MLS Next Pro team to the region, followed by the launch of MLS Homegrown and MLS Academy programming - the highest levels of boys youth soccer in the country. In just its second season, the professional team reached the playoffs, Homegrown teams are nationally ranked, and six young men have been invited to U.S. Men's National Team trials this season.

Now, CCFC is ready to replicate that competitive standard and developmental excellence on the girls and women's side.

The organization is also preparing to launch a WPSL Pro women's professional team (brand and launch details forthcoming), further reinforcing its commitment to a complete, vertically integrated pathway for female athletes. While today's announcement centers on youth programming, the long-term vision is clear: opportunities for girls at every single stage of their development.

Investing in Excellence - On and Off the Field Over the past two years, CCFC has contributed to significant enhancements across the region, including renovations to Truist Point Stadium, significant improvements at Phillips Park Soccer Complex, and the development of a world-class training facility, the Go-Forth Elite Performance Center. Ownership remains equally committed to ensuring female-focused, top-tier facilities for its girls and women's programs.

In addition to competitive success, CCFC has invested heavily in off-field development for its professional and academy players - leadership training, mentorship, and character development. This holistic approach aligns strongly with Girls Academy's mission to develop the best female soccer players in the country - not only as athletes, but as future leaders.

CCFC Youth (formerly PTFC), which provides programming for boys and girls ages 3-18 across recreational to elite levels, has experienced consistent year-over-year participation growth since partnering with CCFC - a testament to the region's appetite for a bold, innovative vision.

Leadership Committed to Opportunity CCFC is female-led at the highest levels, with Principal Investor Megan Oglesby guiding the professional organization and a leadership team that intentionally brings both female and male perspectives to every major decision.

Megan Oglesby, Principal Investor, CCFC MLS Next Pro:

"From day one, this was about opportunity. The Carolina Core is full of talented young women who deserve access to the same pathways, visibility, and belief as anyone in the country. Soccer is a vehicle - a vehicle to build confidence, leadership, resilience, and community impact. Elevating into Girls Academy Top Tier is not the finish line; it's a continuation of our promise to develop female leaders right here at home."

Eddie Pope, Chief Sporting Officer, CCFC:

"When you add GA Top Tier programming to a market like ours, you change outcomes. You give girls access to elite competition, national exposure, and a development model that prepares them not just for college or pro soccer, but for life. I grew up in this area and know firsthand what access can mean. This is a powerful step forward for the next generation."

Leah Hazelwood, Minority Investor in CCFC MLS Next Pro & Chair of CCFC Academy:

"We've always known there is world-class talent in the Core. On the boys side, we've proven that with vision, resources, and intentional investment, we can compete nationally. Now we are positioned to show that same level of excellence on the girls side. Our community's athletes deserve programming that matches their ambition - and we are proud to deliver it."

Carter Robbins, Executive Director, CCFC Youth:

"This completes our true professional pathway for girls. From recreation to GA Top Tier and beyond, there is now a clear and credible progression within our club, and more importantly, programming for both genders at every skill and aspiration level. We're excited to announce that we will immediately begin hiring a Girls Academy Director along with GA Top Tier coaching staff to continue building a best-in-class environment."

A Defining Moment for the Carolina Core This announcement is not about comparison - it is about commitment.

For generations, girls in this region have had talent. What they lacked was a fully realized, locally rooted professional pathway. CCFC chose to build it.

Today, that investment and vision have been recognized at the highest youth level in the country.

Every ambitious young player in the Carolina Core now has the opportunity to pursue elite development, national competition, and a true professional trajectory - without leaving home.

CALL TO ACTION High school girls across the region are encouraged to register NOW for upcoming tryouts:

Updated GA & GA Aspire Tryout Information

FREE U16-U19 GA ID Session - Friday, February 27th

U16-U19 GA & GA Aspire Tryout Dates: Sunday, March 1st & Monday, March 2nd

U16-U19 Girls Classic Tryout Dates: Friday, March 20th & Sunday, March 22nd

Spots are limited, and interest is expected to be high as CCFC enters this exciting new chapter.

The future of the girls game in the Carolina Core has arrived - and it is bold, ambitious, and built to last.







