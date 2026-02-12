Carolina Core FC Signs Defender Santiago Yepes on Loan

HIGH POINT, NC - Carolina Core FC announced today the signing of defender Santiago Yepes on loan from Leones FC ahead of the 2026 season.

Yepes, a native of Barranquilla, Colombia, brings professional experience from the Colombian system after spending time with Atlético Nacional in 2024 before joining Leones FC in 2025.

A strong, composed center back, Yepes adds stability, combining strong defensive instincts, physicality in duels, and confidence playing from the back.

"Santiago is a defender who competes at a high level and brings a calm, confident presence to the back line," said Chief Sporting Officer Eddie Pope. "His experience in a professional environment and his mentality matches the standard we're setting here. We're excited about the stability and toughness he'll add to our group this season."

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Santiago Yepes

Position: Defender (Center Back)

Place of Birth: Barranquilla, Colombia

Playing History: 2024 - Atlético Nacional / 2025 - Leones FC

Transaction: Loan from Leones FC

Nationality: Colombia

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 177







