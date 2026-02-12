The Town Soccer Holdings Welcomes Vacaville United as New Partner Club

Published on February 12, 2026

The Town FC News Release







THE TOWN, CA - Town Soccer Holdings LLC ("TSH") is proud to announce a new partnership with Vacaville United Soccer Club, welcoming the prominent youth soccer club into its growing network. Vacaville United becomes the second partner club to officially join forces with the TSH Youth Academy network, following the successful integration of the Diablo Valley Wolves FC MLS NEXT program earlier in 2025. This collaboration, structured as a direct investment into TSH, provides Vacaville United with hands-on involvement, ownership, and immediate participation within the TSH elite player pathway including for both players and coaches. The move also significantly strengthens the organization's mission to build a premier national youth sports platform to elevate soccer in America, and broadens its reach from the East Bay and into Solano County.

"We couldn't be more excited to announce this partnership", said Benno Nagel, Co-CEO of Town Soccer Holdings. "VUSC represents a tremendous community with a long and successful history. Their inclusion into our MLS NEXT program will see us add some truly impressive athletes into our player pool, and we're excited to work closely with their club leadership and board of directors to make this a real win for the sport in our region."

The addition of Vacaville United, a thriving 1,500+ member club with a full range of recreational and competitive teams for both boys and girls, brings the total number of players within our Academy club partner network to over 2,500 and unites like minded organizations dedicated to player development and creating elite pathways in the sport. Vacaville United also brings its impressive sports complex at Horse Creek into the partnership, providing exceptional facilities to support the expanded programming.

"Community and inclusivity define Vacaville United Soccer Club. Our vision is to create a clear pathway for our membership- from city partnered programming - Mommy, Daddy & Me classes to the professional level. With the support of our partnership with TSH, VUSC stands among a small group of clubs able to provide comprehensive opportunities for every member," said VUSC Executive Director Kris Hall.

Beyond our youth soccer partnership, Vacaville United will play a key role in the growth of women's soccer in the region by co-hosting Women's Premier Soccer League (WPSL) games starting in 2026 and actively participating in the branding and name creation efforts for the developing women's program.

"Our Women's program, and our expanded elite girls player pathway is a huge focal point for our overall 2026 goals", said Jon Scoles, Co-CEO of Town Soccer Holdings. "Beyond the tremendous value add that VUSC brings to our boys program in MLS NEXT, their passion and desire to work with us to grow women's soccer in Northern California was a huge driver of this partnership and we look forward to joining together with them to support our 2026 WPSL season."

The collaboration with Vacaville United Soccer Club is a significant step in the long-term vision of TSH to create a new type of national club platform. By uniting like-minded organizations, the TSH academy aims to enhance opportunities for players, elevate coaching standards, and foster a connected soccer community that extends from grassroots to elite levels, and on to pro.







