Town FC Academy ID Camps January 4 & 11
Published on January 2, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
The Town FC News Release
The Town FC Academy is hosting Player ID Clinics for boys born 2014-2009 this January. This is your chance to experience our training environment, meet our staff, and be identified for future Town FC Academy programs.
Dates:
Sunday, Jan 4
Sunday, Jan 11
Location:
Concord High School - Stadium Turf Field
4200 Concord Blvd, Concord, CA 94521
Session Times:
2014, 2013, 2012: 1:30-3:00 PM (both days)
2011, 2010, 2009: 3:30-5:00 PM (both days)
Cost:
$25 total for both sessions
Register once and attend both days
This is a great opportunity for players looking to take the next step and get on the radar for future Town FC Academy pathways.
