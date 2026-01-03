Town FC Academy ID Camps January 4 & 11

The Town FC Academy is hosting Player ID Clinics for boys born 2014-2009 this January. This is your chance to experience our training environment, meet our staff, and be identified for future Town FC Academy programs.

Dates:

Sunday, Jan 4

Sunday, Jan 11

Location:

Concord High School - Stadium Turf Field

4200 Concord Blvd, Concord, CA 94521

Session Times:

2014, 2013, 2012: 1:30-3:00 PM (both days)

2011, 2010, 2009: 3:30-5:00 PM (both days)

Cost:

$25 total for both sessions

Register once and attend both days

This is a great opportunity for players looking to take the next step and get on the radar for future Town FC Academy pathways.







