The Town Group Announces the Launch of Women's Soccer in the East Bay

Published on October 30, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

The Town FC News Release







THE TOWN, CA - The Town Group is proud to announce that it is focusing the launch of their professional women's team, competing in the recently announced WPSL PRO, on the Walnut Creek and Tri-Valley communities. In conjunction with this exciting development, we will be opening the team naming process, inviting the community to help develop a new brand that will proudly represent our women's team and the region.

"This has been years in the making - a labor of love, belief, and commitment to women's soccer in our community", said Gina Woodward, co-founder of The Town Group and former player with the last professional women's soccer team to call the East Bay home; the Bay Area Breeze. "To see a women's professional team under The Town Group, and in the East Bay, finally come to life is nothing short of extraordinary. We've been tirelessly building relationships, scouting talent, and creating opportunities for women who deserve to play the game at the highest level. This is more than a team - it's a symbol of progress, representation, and pride for every young girl who dreams of playing professionally. The time is now, and we are ready to rise to the top!"

As part of their growing women's program, The Town Group's complimentary WPSL Amateur U23 squad will kick off its inaugural season during the Summer of 2026, with select overage players joining to help elevate competition and provide leadership in the team. Aspiring athletes are encouraged to attend an official tryout, to be held before the end of 2025 at a date, time and location to be announced next week. Early bird registration for the tryout will be $75, and participants will experience one session of professional training followed by an 11v11 match to ensure a full evaluation.

"Women's professional soccer is continuing to grow throughout our country and we're excited to be able to bring a team to the East Bay community in this way", said Benno Nagel, CEO of The Town Group. "The Walnut Creek area and the surrounding Tri Valley region, including through the 680 corridor and on into Pleasanton, is one of the greatest untapped markets for women's pro soccer in America. We're honored to bring this team to the community and to forever place the East Bay on the US Women's pro soccer map."

Additionally, the group is excited to launch a pro-styled academy program for elite-level girls' players ages U13-U19, designed to provide advanced training and development. Tryout dates for the academy will be announced later in 2025, and interested parties are invited to submit email inquiries to hello@thetownfc.com to stay informed about future opportunities.

"With the recent success of The Town FC Academy on the boys side, our vision is to build an equivalent girls program to provide a feeder system for the WPSL Pro team", said Jon Scoles, General Manager of The Town FC Academy and co-CEO of the recently formed Town Soccer Holdings. "Girls soccer is a staple in our community and an opportunity to provide a higher level program to some of the top talent in our region is a necessary progression for this project, including with our U23 amateur team coming online this Spring."

For more information and updates, including branding submission details, please contact The Town Group or visit our website.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from October 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.