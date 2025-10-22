The Town FC to Host Colorado Rapids 2 in MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference Semifinals on October 26 at PayPal Park

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Town FC, the San Jose Earthquakes' MLS NEXT Pro team, will face Colorado Rapids 2 in the MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference Semifinals on Sunday, Oct. 26, at PayPal Park (6 p.m. PT). The match will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

As part of the league's unique postseason format, the highest remaining seed in each conference selected their preferred opponent out of the two lowest remaining seeds, with the second-highest seed getting the remaining team. In the West, after top-seeded St. Louis CITY2 picked No. 5 seed Minnesota United FC 2 with their first choice, second-seeded The Town FC subsequently tabbed the No. 3 seed, Colorado Rapids 2.

The two teams met previously on May 25 at DICK's Sporting Goods Park, with TTFC clinging to a 1-0 lead until pulling away with two late goals for a final 3-0 margin in a match that was delayed by lightning. The victory closed a near-perfect month as they finished with four clean sheets, three regulation triumphs and one shootout win.

"We had a competitive game against Colorado earlier this season. They're a well-organized team and dangerous in transition," said TTFC Head Coach Dan DeGeer, who has now steered the team to the Western Conference Semifinals for the third consecutive season. "We're looking to build off last week's performance against North Texas, where the group showed great quality and intensity throughout the match. We'll need that same focus and energy again against a strong Colorado side."

In The Town FC's postseason opener last Sunday at PayPal Park, they shut out defending league champions North Texas SC 3-0. Defender Max Floriani, the No. 2 overall selection in this year's MLS SuperDraft, opened the scoring in the 32nd minute after heading in midfielder Edwyn Mendoza's corner kick. TTFC forward Missael Rodríguez took advantage of a North Texas turnover in minute 48 to eventually score off a deflection to double the advantage.

Then in the 82nd minute, another Quakes SuperDraft selection, second-round pick Nick Fernandez, blasted a left-footed rocket from the top of the box into the back of the net to secure goalkeeper Francesco Montali's clean sheet. The Town FC outshot North Texas 22-3 while only conceding one shot on goal to advance in dominant fashion.

With midfielder Cruz Medina named to the MLS NEXT Pro Best XI and forward Nonso Adimabua still in contention for the league's Most Valuable Player award, TTFC has no shortage of options in attack as they stand just two wins away from their first MLS NEXT Pro Cup final.

"It's a great feeling to still be able to play games at this time of year," said Earthquakes Technical Director John Wolyniec. "So far, we have taken advantage of this great opportunity we have, but it only gets more difficult from here. This is such a fantastic opportunity for our young players to challenge themselves."

Earthquakes and The Town FC Season Ticket Holders will receive free admission to the Oct. 26 match and should contact their representative for more information. The base price for general admission tickets is only $5 for adults and $1 for youth (age 17 and under) at Ticketmaster.com. Parking will be available in the Audi Lot for $5. Fans interested in purchasing suites should contact suites@sjearthquakes.com.

MLS NEXT PRO PLAYOFFS - CONFERENCE SEMIFINAL MATCHUPS

Eastern Conference (Saturday, Oct. 25)

Philadelphia Union II (No. 2) vs. Huntsville City FC (No. 5) - Subaru Park, Chester, Pa. (3 p.m. PT)

Western Conference (Sunday, Oct. 26)

St. Louis CITY2 (No. 1) vs. MNUFC2 (No. 5) - Energizer Park, St. Louis, Mo. (3 p.m. PT)

The Town FC (No. 2) vs. Colorado Rapids 2 (No. 3) - PayPal Park, San Jose, Calif. (6 p.m. PT)

Eastern Conference (Sunday, Oct. 26)

New York Red Bulls II (No. 1) vs. Chicago Fire FC II (No. 6) - MSU Soccer Park, Montclair, N.J. (4 p.m. PT.)







