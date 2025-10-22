New York Red Bulls II Select Chicago Fire FC II as MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals Opponent

Published on October 22, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York Red Bulls II News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - New York Red Bulls II are set to host Chicago Fire FC II at MSU Soccer Park on the campus of Montclair State University for an MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals match on Sunday, October 26. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

New York holds the number one seed and had the first pick in the Pick-Your-Opponent format. They selected sixth seeded Chicago as their Eastern Conference Semifinals opponent.

Red Bulls II are 2-1 through three matches against Fire FC II this season. New York won both of their home matches against Chicago with a 3-2 victory on April 6 and a 1-0 win on August 24. Fire FC II earned a 9-2 victory on July 27 at SeatGeek Stadium.

All Montclair State University students will receive free entry to the match with presentation of their student ID.

New York Red Bulls season ticketholders will be able to purchase free tickets through their Ticketmaster account.







