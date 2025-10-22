Colorado Rapids 2 to Face the Town FC in 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference Semifinal

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids 2 will face The Town FC in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference Semifinal on Sunday, October 26. Kickoff at PayPal Park is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

After defeating Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 in a 3-2 win at home, Rapids 2 has punched a ticket to the second round of playoffs. The team joined St. Louis CITY2, The Town FC and MNUFC2 for another round of the league's Pick-Your-Opponent selection process. The No. 1 seed St. Louis selected No. 5 seed Minnesota, leaving The Town FC to face off against Colorado. The Town entered the postseason as the No. 2 seed, earning them hosting rights over the No. 3 seed Rapids 2.

The two sides only faced each other once during the 2025 regular season with The Town FC putting up a 3-0 win over Rapids 2 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. The Town will now look to defend their winning record at home against a Rapids 2 side that has been a force to be reckoned with on the road, posting an 8-4-3 away record this season.

Should the Rapids advance past the semifinals, the two winning sides will face off in the Western Conference Final.







