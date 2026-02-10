Colorado Rapids 2 Acquire Colombian Midfielder Luis García

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids 2 announced today that the club has acquired midfielder Luis García on loan from CA Independiente La Chorrera for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season. Colorado holds a purchase option following the conclusion of the loan. García will join the group pending the receipt of his ITC and P-1 Visa.

"We are excited to bring a talent like Luis on board for this season" said Brian Crookham, Director of Player Personnel. "He will add a two-way presence in midfield in addition to having the tools that, we feel, make him a long-term prospect for the club."

García, 20, will come into the current Rapids 2 squad after spending the past two seasons with CA Independiente La Chorrera of the Panamanian first division, Liga Panameña de Fútbol. García was featured mainly in the midfield and helped his team finish second in the league's Western Conference in 2025. García's most recent appearances for the club came in the Central American Cup, where he made three appearances out of the club's four matches and logged 182 total minutes.

A native of Cartagena de Indias, Colombia, García developed through the Millonarios F.C. youth system in Colombia before signing with CA Independiente La Chorrera ahead of the 2024-2025 season.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids 2 acquire Colombian midfielder Luis García on loan from CA Independiente La Chorrera through the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season with an option to buy following the conclusion of the loan.

Luis García

Position: Midfielder

Date of birth: June 9, 2005

Hometown: Cartagena de Indias, Colombia

Acquisition date: February 10, 2026







