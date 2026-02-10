Toronto FC II Re-Sign Dékwon Barrow and Micah Chisholm

Published on February 10, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II announced today that the club has re-signed Dékwon Barrow and Micah Chisholm to new MLS NEXT Pro contracts. The pair will join the club's roster pending league and federation approval.

Barrow, 22, signed a professional contract with Toronto FC II on March 15, 2024, and returns to the Young Reds after recording four goals in 38 appearances across three MLS NEXT Pro seasons (2023-2025). The Toronto, Ontario native made his debut against Philadelphia Union II on April 23, 2023, and scored his first goal for the club against Inter Miami CF II on July 21, 2023. In 2025, he signed a short-term agreement with Toronto FC and made his First Team debut as a starter against CF Montréal on April 30 in the preliminary round of the 2025 Canadian Championship. Prior to TFC II, Barrow originally joined the Toronto FC Academy in January 2016 after spending seven years with York Jets and re-joined the Academy in August 2022 after spending time with North Toronto Soccer Club and Athletic Institute Football Club.

Chisholm, 21, originally joined TFC II on March 4, 2025, and enters his second season with the club after registering one goal and one assist in 20 appearances (10 starts) during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season. He made his Young Reds debut against Inter Miami CF II on April 10 and scored his first goal for the club against the same opponent on June 12. Prior to MLS NEXT Pro, the defender made six appearances for Hannover 96 II and helped the German club lift the 2023-2024 Regionalliga Nord championship. The Markham, Ontario native played youth soccer with Unionville Milliken SC before attending Wilfrid Laurier University, where he recorded one goal and three assists in 10 appearances during his rookie season with the Golden Hawks.

TRANSACTION: Toronto FC II sign Dékwon Barrow and Micah Chisholm to new MLS NEXT Pro contracts.

DÉKWON BARROW

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 170 lbs.

Birthdate: January 16, 2004 (Age - 22)

Hometown: Toronto, Ontario

Nationality: Canadian

MICAH CHISHOLM

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 165 lbs.

Birthdate: November 19, 2004 (Age - 21)

Hometown: Markham, Ontario

Nationality: Canadian







