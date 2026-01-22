Toronto FC II Trade Three 2026 International Roster Slots
Toronto FC II News Release
Toronto FC II announced today that the Club has traded three (3) 2026 International Roster Slots to Red Bull New York II. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The moves bring TFC II's number of 2026 International Roster Slots to four ahead of the Young Reds kicking off their 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign on the road against Philadelphia Union II on Saturday, February 28.
TRANSACTION: Toronto FC II trade three (3) 2026 International Roster Slots to Red Bull New York II. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
