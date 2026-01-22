Carolina Core FC Signs Defender Grayson Rockhill

HIGH POINT, NC - Carolina Core FC announced today the signing of defender Grayson Rockhill to the 2026 roster.

Rockhill, a New Jersey native, joins the Core ahead of the 2026 season after previously playing for the Georgia Lions of the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA).

The new defender spent the majority of the 2025 season training within the Core environment, gaining familiarity with the club's standards and expectations on the field.

"We're happy to officially welcome Grayson to the club. He's a good addition to our group, and we're looking forward to having him with us this season," states Head Coach Donovan Ricketts.

Rockhill enters his first professional season competing in the MLS Next Pro League.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Grayson Rockhill

Age: 17

Nationality: USA

Height: 6'0

Weight: 187

Transaction: Carolina Core FC sign Defender Grayson Rockhill on a free transfer







