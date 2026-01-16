Carolina Core FC Signs Defender Nolan Evers

HIGH POINT, NC - Carolina Core FC today announced that the club has signed defender Nolan Evers.

Evers, 24, joins Carolina Core FC after having played with Cobh Ramblers (2025) in the League Of Ireland First Division (LOIFD) and collegiately with Stanford University (2021-2024) and Golden State (2020).

"We're pleased to welcome Nolan to the Core. He's a talented young defender with qualities that fit our environment and the direction of the club. We're excited to have him join the group and look forward to working with him this season," said Head Coach Donovan Ricketts.

The Pasadena, California native joins the club after spending the past season with Cobh Ramblers in the Republic Of Ireland. During his time in Europe, Evers made 28 appearances, scoring two goals in regular season play as they were helped to 2nd place finish in the LOIFD, by the defender who can play Center-Back as well as Right back. Prior to his time with Cobh, Evers competed at the collegiate level, playing for both Stanford University (2021-2024) and Golden State (2020).

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Nolan Evers

Height: 6-0

Age: 24

Birthplace: Pasadena, California

Nationality: American

Transaction: Carolina Core FC sign Defender Nolan Evers on a free transfer







