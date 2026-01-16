St Louis CITY2 Unveils 2026 Preseason Schedule
St. Louis City SC 2 News Release
St Louis CITY2 announced their 2026 preseason schedule, featuring a nine-day training camp in Austin, TX. CITY2 kicks off the 2026 preseason with their first official training session on January 19 in St. Louis and will travel to play two preseason matches in Austin, TX before wrapping up the preseason with a friendly at home against Marquette University on February 22.
CITY2 will play two matches in Austin against MLS NEXT Pro squads, first taking on Houston Dynamo 2 on February 11 and Austin FC II on February 15. CITY2 returns to St. Louis for their final preseason friendly against collegiate team, Marquette University, at home.
2026 CITY2 Preseason Schedule
January 19: First Official Session
February 7-15: Preseason Camp in Austin, TX
February 11: Houston Dynamo 2 (AWAY)
February 15: Austin FC II (AWAY)
February 22: Marquette University (HOME)
