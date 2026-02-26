St Louis CITY2 Signs St. Louisan Jack Wagoner to One-Year MLS NEXT Pro Deal

Published on February 26, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







St Louis CITY2 signed midfielder Jack Wagoner to a one-year MLS NEXT Pro contract through December 2026 with a club option through June 2027. Wagoner joins CITY2 after spending four years at Indiana University.

"We are excited to welcome Jack back to St. Louis and believe his experience and familiarity in our environment will be a great asset this season," said CITY2 Head Coach David Critchley. "His career at Indiana reflected the quality he has and a winning mentality that will help boost our side."

Wagoner, a St. Louis native, and graduate of Marquette High School made 81 appearances, starting 62 matches for the Hoosiers. Through his four years at Indiana, he scored one goal and earned five assists. In his first year, Wagoner and Indiana went all the way to the NCAA College Cup Final, where he started all five matches of the tournament. Additionally, Wagoner's collegiate career is highlighted by earning Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors in 2022 and winning the Big Ten Tournament in 2023. Off the field, the midfielder was recognized for his community work, as he earned the Big Ten Jackie Robinson Community and Impact Award in 2025 and the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award in 2024. Wagoner previously played for CITY SC's academy in 2021 and spent time with St. Louis Scott Gallagher Club.

TRANSACTION: St Louis CITY2 signs midfielder Jack Wagoner to a one-year MLS NEXT Pro contract through December 2026 with a club option through June 2027.

PLAYER INFORMATION

Name: Jack Wagoner

DOB: 03/28/2004

Position: Midfield

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 160 lbs

Hometown: Chesterfield, MO







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from February 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.