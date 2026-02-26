Philadelphia Union II Sign Midfielder Giovanny Sequera

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II announced today that the club has signed midfielder Giovanny Sequera to an MLS NEXT Pro contract after acquiring him via permanent transfer from Metropolitanos FC. The Venezuelan midfielder will occupy an international roster slot and officially joins Union II's active roster.

"Giovanny has taken a big step forward since joining the club," said Philadelphia Union II Head Coach Ryan Richter. "His growth, work rate, and understanding of our style of play have made him a key contributor, and we're excited to continue developing him within our environment."

Sequera joined Union II ahead of the 2024 season and enjoyed a breakout 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign. The 20-year-old made 23 appearances in 2025, including 16 starts, recording three goals and four assists. He also featured in all three postseason matches as Union II made a deep playoff run.

Internationally, Sequera has represented Venezuela at both the U17 and U20 levels, making 10 appearances with the U17s and five appearances with the U20s. He has also trained with Venezuela's senior national team as part of his continued international development.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union II sign midfielder Giovanny Sequera to an MLS NEXT Pro contract on February 26, 2026.

Name: Giovanny Sequera

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'3"

Weight: 136 lbs

Born: February 14, 2006

Birthplace: Montalban, Carabobo, Venezuela

Hometown: Montalban, Carabobo, Venezuela

Citizenship: Venezuela







