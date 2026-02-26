Toronto FC II Sign French Forward Elias Khodri

Toronto FC II announced today that the club has signed forward Elias Khodri to an MLS NEXT Pro contract. He will be added to the club's roster pending league and federation approval.

"We are pleased to add Elias into our group as he adds technique and quality into our attack, " said Toronto FC Technical Director Sean Rubio. "His experience both internationally and collegiately has prepared him well to make an impact in the team."

Khodri, 21, split his collegiate career between University of New Hampshire (2025), Gardner-Webb University (2024) and Northeastern Junior College (2022, 2023). With the UNH Wildcats, Khodri scored a team-high seven goals in 18 appearances (all starts), earning America East All-Conference First Team and United Soccer Coaches All-Northeast Second Team honours as a senior. The forward spent one season at Gardner-Webb, where he scored a team-high nine goals in 20 appearances (18 starts), earning First Team All-Big South recognition and All-South Region Second Team honours. At Northeastern Junior College, he registered 11 goals and 13 assists across two seasons, earning First Team All-Region and Team MVP honours while serving as team captain in 2023.

Khodri also spent time with the Long Island Rough Riders of USL League Two in 2025. He made his debut for the Rough Riders and scored his first goal against Charlotte Independence in the U.S. Open Cup on March 20, 2025. Born in Lyon, France, Khodri spent nine years playing with AS Saint-Étienne, AS Béziers, FC Lyon and AS Saint Priest at the youth level.

TRANSACTION: Toronto FC II sign forward Elias Khodri to an MLS NEXT Pro contract.

ELIAS KHODRI

Position: Forward

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 186 lbs.

Birthdate: August 3, 2004 (Age - 21)

Hometown: Lyon, France

Nationality: French

College: University of New Hampshire







