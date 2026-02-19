Toronto FC II Acquire Ivorian Midfielder Abundance Salaou from IFK Göteborg

Published on February 19, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II announced today that the club has acquired Ivorian midfielder Abundance Salaou on a permanent transfer from IFK Göteborg. He will join the club's MLS NEXT Pro roster pending league and federation approval and the receipt of the International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

"We are delighted to add a player of Abundance's quality and experience to our group," said Toronto FC Technical Director Sean Rubio. "Competing in Sweden's top divisions, combined with his development at one of Africa's most esteemed academies, has provided him with a strong foundation to continue his development here in Toronto."

Salaou, 21, joins the Young Reds after spending the past four seasons playing in Sweden. He originally joined IFK Göteborg of the Allsvenskan (Sweden, First Division) in August 2022, making 22 combined appearances across three seasons (2022 - 2024). He made his professional debut against IK Sirius on August 28, 2022, and was named to the matchday roster for 38 Allsvenskan matches. During his time in Europe, the central midfielder also had two loan spells with Utsiktens BK (Sweden, Second Division). He logged 2,224 minutes in 31 combined appearances for Utsiktens across two seasons (2024, 2025). Salaou made his club debut against Örebro SK on August 27, 2024, and scored his first professional goal against Helsingborgs IF on October 4, 2024. Born in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Salaou came through the youth ranks and began his career with his hometown club ASEC Mimosas.

TRANSACTION: Toronto FC II sign midfielder Abundance Salaou on a permanent transfer from IFK Göteborg.

ABUNDANCE SALAOU

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 154 lbs.

Birthdate: July 5, 2004 (Age - 21)

Hometown: Abidjan, Ivory Coast

Nationality: Ivorian

Last Club: IFK Göteborg







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from February 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.