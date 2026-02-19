Real Monarchs Promote Two Coaches from RSL Academy

Published on February 19, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Real Monarchs News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Monarchs announced today the internal promotion of both of its MLS NEXT affiliate Real Salt Lake Academy head coaches, with Jordan Allen and Phil Cousins named Assistant Coaches on the MLS NEXT Pro staff, under the guidance of third-year Head Coach Mark Lowry. The former Academy duo now fills the void left by Jamal Cambell-Ryce, who recently accepted an assistant role on first-team Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni's staff.

"Development is what defines RSL, and that includes our coaching staff," Real Monarchs General Manager Tony Beltran stated. "Jordan and Phil have consistently demonstrated the ability to guide young players through the most transformative stages of their development. Promoting them to the Monarchs' staff is a reflection of our desire to reward excellence and maintain a seamless pathway from the Academy to the Professional ranks. We are excited to see them bring their expertise to the next level of our organization."

Allen, a pioneer of Real Salt Lake's Academy pipeline, signed with the Claret-and-Cobalt in 2013 as the sixth-ever among the MLS-leading 49 homegrowns with first-team contracts. During his tenure with Real Salt Lake, Allen scored four goals and tallied four assists in 50 appearances. After nearly playing every match during his first two seasons, Allen struggled with a persistent knee injury that forced him into early retirement in 2019 at just 24 years of age.

After spending two years away from the Club as an Undergraduate Assistant Coach at the University of Virginia, his alma mater, the Rochester, NY-native returned in 2022 as the RSL Academy U17 head coach. Allen and his 2024-25 U16 squad most recently etched their names into the record books, becoming the first team to secure the vaunted "Double," emerging victorious in both Generation adidas Cup and MLS NEXT Cup, the two most prestigious MLS NEXT sanctioned events, in the same year.

"It's no secret that Real Salt Lake holds a special place within me," stated former RSL homegrown Allen. "The opportunity to give back to the next generation with the academy and accomplish everything we did will forever be a fond memory of mine. That being said, I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity to join coach Lowry's staff and continue to develop not only the players within our organization but myself, as a coach and mentor. I'm excited for my next chapter"

English native Cousins, a face familiar to the Club, arrived in Utah in late 2023 as a U17 Assistant Coach, while most recently spending time as Real Salt Lake Academy's U18 Head coach, bridging the gap between MLS NEXT and MLS NEXT Pro. Prior to crossing the pond, Cousins worked for his hometown club, Reading F.C., holding various positions throughout his 17-year tenure with the Berkshire club.

"I'm very excited for this new opportunity," stated Cousins. "I've known Mark since his arrival and believe both he and the Club exemplify the highest level of quality. I'm blessed with a rare opportunity to graduate to the NEXT Pro level with a handful players up from the ranks of the Academy. I believe we have a special year in store."

Following the departure of Allen and Cousins, Utah natives and former RSL Academy products, Fito Ovalle and brother Nico Ovalle, now oversee RSL Academy interim head coaching roles.

Real Monarchs is a professional soccer Club based in Herriman, Utah, a subsidiary of Real Salt Lake, competing in MLS NEXT Pro. Formed in 2014 and USL Championship Champions in 2019, the Club has maintained a high level of excellence on and off the pitch throughout its twelve years of existence. The 2025 season proved historic, as the team secured its first MLS Next Pro playoff berth since the league's inception. The Club's home ground, Zions Bank Stadium, is among the finest in MLS Next Pro, seating 5,000 supporters for home Real Monarchs matches. With a commitment to fielding a competitive team and developing young players, Real Monarchs aims to continue to be a strong link in the developmental pyramid between the Real Salt Lake Academy and Real Salt Lake for years to come.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from February 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.