Chattanooga FC Names Chad Emerson as Club's First-Ever Chief Business Officer

Published on February 19, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club announced today Chad Emerson will join as Chief Business Officer and oversee all business operations at the club.

Emerson will join CFC from Huntsville City FC, where he has served as Managing Director of Business Operations since September 2022. He will begin his role, the first of its kind in club history, on Sunday, March 1 reporting to Chattanooga FC Primary Owner and Chairman of the Board of Directors Davis Grizzard.

"CFC is entering an important new phase, and Chad embodies where we're going," said Grizzard. "He already understands this league, our business, and the opportunity ahead of us. He also understands this market and respects this city, the club's history, and the culture that sets this club apart."

Emerson brings valuable leadership experience across his work with Huntsville City FC and as the former CEO of Downtown Huntsville, Inc. (DHI), where he helped continue the revitalization of Downtown Huntsville and broadened community engagement and support. Under his stewardship, DHI won several awards, including multiple International Downtown Association awards for placemaking and unique downtown projects.

Before his time in Huntsville, he served as Director of City Development for the City of Montgomery, Alabama, where he led the commercial, residential and office development initiatives for the city. Emerson has a Doctorate of Law, Intellectual Property from the University of Tennessee Winston College of Law and was a professor at the Thomas Goode Jones School of Law at Faulkner University from June 2003 to March 2011.

"It's easy to see from the outside that Chattanooga FC is a special club that has created incredible memories for supporters and guests over many years," said Emerson. "I'm thrilled to join the CFC community to help build on those successes and work together to create more memorable experiences in the future.

"We're part of dynamically growing leagues in MLS NEXT Pro, WPSL and MLS NEXT. Combined with our passionate fan base, a commitment to a 'Best in Class' guest experience, a strong player pathway from youth to professional, and our home in the Scenic City, we're poised to take all of Chattanooga FC to exciting new levels. I can't wait to get started!

"Chattanooga has always been a special place to my family. We actually spent time there over the holidays this year and my kids have probably visited Chattanooga more than any other city. We used to go there all the time when we lived in Knoxville."

Chattanooga FC kicks off its third season competing in MLS NEXT Pro on Sunday, March 1 at 3:00 p.m. at Finley Stadium.







