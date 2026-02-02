Chattanooga FC, Chris Nugent Mutually Agree to Part Ways

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club announced today that it and Head Coach Chris Nugent have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately.

The club extends its sincere gratitude to Nugent for his commitment to Chattanooga FC. Under his guidance, the team achieved its first-ever MLS NEXT Pro playoff appearance and laid foundational groundwork for the club's growth. Nugent joined CFC for the 2022 season and served as assistant coach for three seasons before becoming interim head coach at the end of the 2024 campaign. He was then promoted to the position of head coach ahead of the 2025 season.

"Chris has been a dedicated member of the Chattanooga FC family, and we are thankful for his contributions on and off the field," said Davis Grizzard, Primary Owner, Chattanooga Football Club. "Chris is a person of high character and we wish him all the best in the future."

"While wins and losses are the most visible measure of a head coach, this decision reflects a shared understanding that the club requires a different leadership profile as we move forward," said Sebastian Giraldo, Sporting Director, Chattanooga FC. "We are grateful for the role he played in helping progress the club and wish him the very best in his next chapter."

"Thank you to the owners, club, staff and players for the support and trust over the last four years," said Nugent. "I am grateful for the part I got to play in the history of this club. Sharing the love and experience with the fans, the city, and the community is something I will never forget. Chattanooga has been my home, and more than just a place to work. I am excited to see the continued growth and success of the club and city. Once a blue, always a blue!"

Former CFC player, and current member on the team's technical staff, Richard Dixon will serve as interim head coach to ensure continuity as preseason is an important opportunity to get players aligned and prepared for the 2026 campaign.

Nugent's competitive record as a full-time head coach with CFC was 14W-10D-7L.

The club will begin a global search for a new head coach immediately.







