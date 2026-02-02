Carolina Core FC Signs Defender Nelson Martinez

Published on February 2, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Carolina Core FC News Release







HIGH POINT, NC - Carolina Core FC announced today the signing of defender Nelson Martinez to the 2026 roster.

Martinez, who started out with DC United Academy, joins the Core for its third season, after previously playing for Club Deportivo Platense (CD Platense).

"In Nelson, we've added a forward-thinking right back who knows what it takes to compete in Next Pro. His intensity is a great fit for our style of play. He's going to be a massive addition to the squad," said Assistant General Manager and Head Scout, Andy Williams.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Nelson Martinez

Place Of Birth: Virginia

Playing History: 2019 - 2020: DC United Academy, 2020 - 2021: Loudoun United / 2021 - 2022: North Carolina FC / 2022 - 2024: Loudoun United / 2024 - 2025: FAS (El Salvador) / 2025: CD Platense

Nationality: USA / El Salvador

Height: 5, 9

Weight: 156







