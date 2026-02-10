Erlanger Health Named Exclusive Medical Health Care Provider of Chattanooga FC

Published on February 10, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club today announced that Erlanger Health, a nonprofit health system based in Chattanooga, is the club's Official and Exclusive Health Care Provider.

The news arrives on the eve of the men's professional team's third season competing in MLS NEXT Pro and during a monumental year for the game in the United States ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As the region's leading nonprofit academic health system, Erlanger will deliver comprehensive, integrated medical services to Chattanooga FC athletes, staff, and supporters; anchored by its robust orthopedic service line and advanced cardiology programs.

"We couldn't be happier to be Chattanooga FC's exclusive medical health care provider," said Jim Coleman, President and CEO, Erlanger. "Our mission at Erlanger is to compassionately care for the people in our community. That goes for our youngest kids starting to kick a ball with the Academy to the finely tuned athletes that play in Finley Stadium every weekend. Erlanger has an incredible team of PTs and orthopedic docs, and athletic trainers as part of the largest network of physicians in the region. We'll make sure that our athletes and future athletes are well taken care of."

As part of the partnership, Dr. Hunter Garrett will serve as Head Team Physician for Chattanooga Football Club, providing leadership and oversight for the Club's medical care and sports medicine services. Dr. Harish Manyam will serve as the Club's consulting cardiologist, supporting cardiovascular screening, evaluation, and advanced cardiac care for players and club personnel.

"We are excited to announce this milestone partnership with Erlanger," Davis Grizzard, Primary Owner, Chattanooga Football Club said. "Both CFC and Erlanger complement each other extremely well with putting the community of Chattanooga first in everything we do. We know our coaches, players, and staff are in the best hands with Erlanger. This is a significant moment for the club in its growth and a sign of what our future holds."

As part of the relationship, Erlanger will provide:

Comprehensive orthopedic and sports medicine care

Physician-led on-site and event-based medical coverage for matches, training sessions, and official club activities, provided by Erlanger's sports medicine and orthopedic physician team

Immediate access to advanced cardiac care, including cardiovascular screening, diagnostic services, and subspecialty cardiology consultation

Integrated rehabilitation and recovery services, including physical therapy and specialty recovery programs

Seamless access to Erlanger's Level I Trauma Center and emergency services for acute injuries and urgent medical needs

Event medical operations, including first-aid stations and ambulance services for supporters at home matches

Erlanger's comprehensive orthopedic infrastructure, spanning sports medicine physicians, orthopedic surgeons, and rehabilitation specialists, allows Chattanooga FC to deliver coordinated, high-level Musculoskeletal care across the full continuum of injury prevention, treatment, and performance recovery. In parallel, Erlanger's advanced cardiology and stroke programs provide an added layer of athlete and spectator safety through rapid access to specialized cardiovascular and neurovascular expertise.







