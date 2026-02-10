Huntsville city FC Announces theme Nights going into the 2026 Season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. Huntsville City FC Announces 2026 Official Theme Nights at Wicks Family Field.

Huntsville City FC has unveiled official theme nights for the 2026 season, featuring a dynamic mix of returning fan favorites and exciting new experiences at Wicks Family Field. Highlights include Run Rocket City Night with a pre-match 5K, Star Wars™ Night, Armed Forces Night, First Responders Night, and Space Night, which continues to stand out as a supporter favorite.

New this season, fans can celebrate Americana Night with a post-match fireworks show, along with two additional fireworks nights and several exciting gate giveaways. With three home matches in May over just ten days, fans can expect action packed "May'hem" and an energetic start to the summer.

2026 Theme Nights Schedule:

Run Rocket City Night: Saturday, April 11 at 7:00 p.m. CT

High School Sports Celebration Night: Thursday, May 7 at 7:00 p.m. CT

Star Wars™ Night: Wednesday, May 13 at 7:00 p.m. CT

Kids' Night: Saturday, May 16 at 7:00 p.m. CT

Ride Your Bike Night (Fireworks Night): Saturday, May 30 at 7:00 p.m. CT

Armed Forces Night: Saturday, June 13 at 7:00 p.m. CT

First Responders Night: Saturday, June 20 at 7:00 p.m. CT

Americana Night (Fireworks): Sunday, July 5 at 7:00 p.m. CT

Space Night: Saturday, July 18 at 7:00 p.m. CT

Back to School Night: Saturday, August 1 at 7:00 p.m. CT

Fireworks Night: Sunday, August 16 at 6:00 p.m. CT

Hispanic Heritage Night: Wednesday, September 9 at 7:00 p.m. CT

Fans can expect pre-match activities, in stadium entertainment, and opportunities to celebrate the community and culture that make Huntsville City FC games an unforgettable experience.







