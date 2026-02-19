Sporting KC and Power & Light Celebrate No Other Pub

Published on February 19, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







The Kansas City Power & Light District and Sporting Kansas City (SKC) are celebrating a decade of partnership and the 10th anniversary of the iconic sports bar, No Other Pub by Sporting KC. The milestone represents both organizations' decade-long commitment to fan culture that has cemented the District as the heart of downtown Kansas City's authentic sports experience-and it arrives just ahead of the world's largest soccer tournament in Kansas City this summer. To celebrate the anniversary, Power & Light and SKC will host a special event at No Other Pub on Saturday, February 21, which will double as the official watch party for the SKC season opener against the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Power & Light District has long been a central hub for Kansas City's sports and soccer fandom. From its first electric World Cup watch parties in 2010 in the Kansas City Live! Block, the District has built a long-lasting legacy as one of the leading sports and entertainment hubs in the U.S. The Power & Light's president, John Moncke, worked on the Sporting KC team for more than a decade before bringing his soccer expertise to Power & Light.

"No Other Pub is more than the city's premier sports bar; it is an innovative partnership between two brands with shared values. The partnership between Sporting KC and the Power & Light District was formed through co-hosting major moments in American soccer culture such as the MLS All-Star Week, MLS Cup festivities, fan celebrations and, of course, iconic watch parties for the biggest sporting event in the world," Moncke said. "Having previously been part of the team at Sporting KC, watching this venue grow over the last decade has been incredibly rewarding. We're proud to celebrate this milestone with Sporting KC, and we wish them the best as they kick off the new season. It's going to be an unforgettable year for Kansas City, and the District is proud to have played a role in making this possible with our longtime partners at Sporting KC."

No Other Pub by Sporting KC is a one-of-kind sports bar, gaming parlor and social lounge in the Power & Light District, as well as a premier destination to gather and celebrate sporting events.

"For a full decade, No Other Pub has been an extension of our club and a gathering place for our supporters in the heart of downtown," said Sporting Kansas City President and CEO Jake Reid. "Our partnership with the Power & Light District has helped us grow the Sporting KC brand beyond the pitch and into the city. As we kick off a new season and look ahead to a major summer for soccer in Kansas City, the 10-year anniversary comes at a perfect moment to celebrate."

Celebrate 10 Years of No Other Pub

The No Other Pub 10-Year Anniversary Watch Party will offer a full-venue celebration. The free event will include SKC prize giveaways, an appearance by SKC's mascot, Blue, and a variety of SKC-themed activations. SKC season ticket members will also receive access to an exclusive cocktail party one hour prior to kickoff. Entry is open to all ages before 9 p.m.

EVENT DETAILS:

8 p.m. doors | 9:30 p.m. kickoff | Saturday, Feb. 21

Free entry | First come, first served

SKC-branded giveaways, including game day tickets, jerseys and other SKC swag

An appearance from SKC's mascot Blue

Live DJ entertainment

SKC-themed activations

VIP drink package available

Media avails: Interviews with Kyla Bradley, KC Live! director of marketing VIP DRINK PACKAGE:

Select domestic beer

Call cocktails

Select wine

Assorted nonalcoholic beverages







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from February 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.