Sporting KC II Announces Schedule Changes Ahead of 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Sporting Kansas City II announced today the rescheduling of five games throughout the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro regular season.

SKC II Schedule Updates

Opponent

Schedule Change

Time

St. Louis CITY2 (home)

Saturday, March 28 (originally June 13)

2 p.m. CT

North Texas SC (home)

Saturday, April 4 (originally June 26)

7 p.m. CT

Ventura County FC (home)

Wednesday, May 6 (originally July 10)

7 p.m. CT

MNUFC 2 (away)

Monday, June 8 (originally July 19)

7 p.m. CT

MNUFC 2 (home)

Sunday, July 19 (originally June 6)

7 p.m. CT

The schedule changes come in conjunction with the recent announcement that Swope Soccer Village will serve as a Team Base Camp Training Site during FIFA World Cup 2026™ for England this summer.

With the changes to the schedule, SKC II will play eight of their first 11 games at Victory Field at Swope Soccer Village. Tickets for all matches will go on sale tomorrow morning for just at SeatGeek.com for just $10.

Led by newly appointed head coach Lee Tschantret, Sporting KC II will begin the season on the road against St. Louis CITY2 on Saturday, Feb. 28 before the team's home opener against Real Monarchs on March 8.







