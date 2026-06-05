Sporting KC II Opens up June with Monday Night Matchup against MNUFC 2

Published on June 5, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II will play their first of two June games on Monday when they matchup with MNUFC 2 at National Sports Center Stadium in Blaine, Minnesota. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT and can be streamed for free on the OneFootball app and on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Sporting KC II fell 1-0 at home to Minnesota in March in the two teams' first meeting. Following Monday's game, SKC II will host MNUFC 2 on July 19 at Victory Field in the team's first home game since May 22.

Last Friday, Sporting picked up their second road win of the season, taking down Real Monarchs 3-1 at Zions Bank Stadium. Kashan Hines scored his fourth goal of the season before Tega Ikoba scored twice off the bench to secure all three points.

Hines will not be available for selection on Monday as he received his first US Youth National Team Call up. The SKC II top scorer will participate in a Team Camp in Brazil before rejoining SKC II for the rest of the season.

Ikoba's brace earned him the title of MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchweek 13. The Iowa native has three goals on the season, tied for second on the team with Missael Rodriguez who also has one assist.

Both of Ikoba's goals were teed up by Sporting KC Academy product Shane Donovan. The versatile attacker is tied for the team lead in assists with fellow Academy players Zane Wantland, Jack Frankca and Carter Derksen.

MNUFC 2 is led by Fanendo Adi. They occupy the eighth spot in the Western Conference and have earned two straight results at home. They are highlighted offensively by forwards Marcus Caldeira and Darius Randall who have five and four goals respectively.

Sporting KC II will enjoy a week off after the MNUFC 2 game before travelling to face Austin FC II on June 21. The game will commence at 7:30 p.m. CT at Parmer Field and will air on MLSNEXTPro.com and the OneFootball app.

Game Information:

MLS NEXT Pro: Game 16

Date: Monday, June 8, 2026

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: National Sports Center Stadium (Blaine, Minnesota)

Watch: OneFootball, MLSNEXTPro.com

SOCIAL TAGS:

Match-specific hashtag: #MINvSKC

X: @SportingKCII

Instagram: @SportingKCII

X: @MNUFC2

Instagram: @MNUFC2







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