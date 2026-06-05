Colorado Rapids 2 Set for Second Showdown against St. Louis CITY2

Published on June 5, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 (0-9-3, 3 pts., 14th West) return home to take on St. Louis CITY2 (7-2-4, 27 pts., 2nd West) on Saturday, June 6. Kickoff at University of Denver Soccer Stadium is set for 6:00 p.m. MT with coverage available on OneFootball.com and MLSNEXTPro.com.

Coming off a week break from games, Rapids 2 will look to put their last match against Minnesota United FC 2 in the past. Though Colorado worked to find their form through the first half of the match, MNUFC2 gained the lead just before halftime. Seven minutes into the second half, the visiting team put up another to extend their lead to 2-0. Fighting until the final minutes, Rapids 2 came up with key stops to keep Minnesota within striking distance but were unable to find the goals to execute the comeback.

St. Louis CITY2 enters the match sitting second in the Western Conference and has suffered just one road defeat all season. In their latest matchup against North Texas SC, St. Louis scored two goals in the 48th and 64th minutes, respectively. Fending off attacks until the final whistle, CITY2 emerged victorious with the three points and a home win.

Colorado come into this weekend with a determination to settle the series score after their last matchup against St. Louis on the road earlier this season. Rapids 2 found the back of the net first on a soaring shot from Josh Copeland in the 22nd minute to give them a one-goal lead. Ten minutes later, Copeland continued his goal contributions with an assist to Donavan Phillip to put Colorado up 2-0 before halftime. CITY2 cut the deficit to one goal in the 52nd minute but they received a red card midway through the second half giving Rapids 2 a man advantage for the remaining minutes. St. Louis stuck with their pursuit of the equalizer and found it in the 3rd minute of added time at the end of the match. Forcing the teams to a shootout, Colorado would fall 5-3 but walked away with a point from the draw.







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