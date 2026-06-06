Timbers2 Extend Road Shutout Winning Streak Following 1-0 Victory at Whitecaps FC 2

Published on June 5, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







BURNABY, B.C. - Portland Timbers2 (7-2-4, 26pts) extended its current road shutout winning streak to four games following a 1-0 victory at Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 (2-10-2, 9pts) at Swangard Stadium on Friday night. In a tightly contested battle from start to finish, T2 broke through in the 73rd minute of play courtesy of Daniel Cervantes' club-leading fourth goal of the season. Additionally, Sam Joseph registered five saves on the evening en route to his fifth clean sheet this year to help secure the three points.

Another One

Tonight's result marked a fourth-straight Timbers2 shutout on the road and fifth of the season, a second consecutive clean sheet overall, and seventh in total after 13 games played. Notably, the result marked goalkeeper Sam Joseph's team-leading fifth clean sheet in eight MLSNP appearances. The lone goal on the night vaulted forward Daniel Cervantes to top T2 goalscorer this campaign with four. Both Connor Ferguson and Lucas Fernandez-Kim recorded their second assists of the season, entering a four-way tie for the team lead in 2026 with Eric Izoita and Sawyer Jura. Notably, Fernandez-Kim has registered assists in consecutive matches, both being game-winners. In addition, Ferguson also registered a second game-winning assist for Portland this season with his pass to Cervantes in the 73rd minute of play.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Daniel Cervantes (Connor Ferguson, Lucas Fernandez-Kim), 73rd minute: Lucas Fernandez-Kim played a ball out wide to his left to Connor Ferguson who sent a low cross into the penalty spot. An on-running Daniel Cervantes got to the ball ahead of his defender and tapped it into goal with his right foot.

Notes

Timbers2 (7-2-4, 26pts) are now third in the Western Conference following tonight's result, gaining a position in the standings.

It marked a fourth-straight road shutout for Timbers2, registering over 360 minutes without conceding away from Providence Park.

Portland has outscored opponents 6-0 over their last four road matches.

Additionally, the win marked the second consecutive clean sheet overall.

T2 has recorded seven total shutouts in 13 games played in 2026.

Goalkeeper Sam Joseph recorded a team-leading fifth clean sheet in his eighth appearance (all starts).

Forward Daniel Cervantes' tally vaulted him to top goalscorer for Portland this season with four goals.

Both Connor Ferguson and Lucas Fernandez-Kim recorded their second assists of the season.

Ferguson and Fernandez-Kim enter a four-way tie for club lead in assists (2) with Eric Izoita and Sawyer Jura.

Additionally, Fernandez-Kim has delivered assists in back-to-back games.

Notably, both Ferguson and Fernandez-Kim have registered two game-winning assists this season.

Next Game

Next up, Timbers2 remain on the road and will travel to face Real Monarchs on Saturday, June 13. Kickoff for the match from Zions Bank Stadium is set for 2:30 p.m. (Pacific) on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball.

Timbers2 (7-2-4, 26pts) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 (2-10-2, 9pts)

June 5, 2026 - Swangard Stadium (Burnaby, B.C.)

Goals by Half

1 2 F

Portland Timbers2

0 1 1

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

POR: Cervantes (Ferguson, Fernandez-Kim), 73

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Nuñez (caution), 3

VAN: Badwal (caution), 36

VAN: Bamford (caution), 78

Lineups:

POR: GK Joseph, D VanVoorhis (Ferguson, 55), D Bamford, D Lund, D Ondo, M Enriquez ©, M E. Izoita, F Nuñez (Fernandez-Kim, 67), F Santos, F Cervantes (Mueller, 86), F Kissel (Barjolo, 67)

TOTAL SHOTS: 14 (Santos and Cervantes, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (five players tied, 1); FOULS: 13 (Kissel, 4); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 5

VAN: GK Rogers, D Munn (Mathe, 46), D Wright ©, D Amponsah, D Garnette, M Bruletti, M Badwal (Bejaoui, 84), M Rassak, F Podgorni (Brown, 74), F Zaluaga (Popović, 64), F Ittycheria

TOTAL SHOTS: 8 (Rassak and Podgorni, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (five players tied, 1); FOULS: 16 (Zuluaga, 4); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 7; SAVES: 4

Referee: Saman Soltani

Assistant Referees: Mike Hood, Nolasco Encina

Fourth Official: Amer Ramic

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.nauthorized use is forbidden.







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