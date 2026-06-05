North Texas SC Signs Mexico Youth International Forward Da'Vian Kimbrough on Loan from Sacramento Republic FC

Published on June 5, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

North Texas SC News Release







FRISCO, Texas - North Texas SC has signed forward Da'vian Kimbrough on loan from USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC through the end of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

"We are very much looking forward to getting Da'vian into our environment," North Texas SC head coach John Gall said. "He's a talented young player with a lot of potential. He's coachable, hard working and determined, all the traits that give young players the best chance to succeed."

On Oct. 1, 2023, Kimbrough made his professional debut for Sacramento Republic FC at 13 years, 7 months and 13 days old, becoming the youngest player to debut in a professional American soccer league. Current FC Dallas assistant coach Mark Briggs, who was Sacramento's head coach at the time, handed Kimbrough his professional debut.

Since signing his professional contract in 2023, Kimbrough has made six first-team appearances for Sacramento. He earned his first professional start in Sacramento's 2-0 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup victory over El Farolito on March 18, 2026. Kimbrough joined the Sacramento Republic Academy in 2021 at age 11.

Internationally, Kimbrough has represented both Mexico and the United States at the youth national team level. Most recently, he featured for Mexico's U-17 national team at the Canteras de América Tournament in Rosario, Argentina, scoring four goals against Newell's Old Boys, Grêmio and Barcelona SC of Ecuador. He also represented the United States U-17 national team at the 2026 Vertex Cup in April.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Da'vian Jaleel Kimbrough

Pronunciation: DAY-vee-AHN KIMM-bro

Connect with Kimbrough: Instagram

Position: Forward

Date of Birth: Feb 18, 2010 (16)

Birthplace: Woodland, California

Nationality: United States, Mexico

Height: 5'9"

Last Club: Sacramento Republic FC

TRANSACTION: North Texas SC acquires forward Da'vian Kimbrough on loan from Sacramento Republic FC through the end of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.







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