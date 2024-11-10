North Texas SC Wins the MLS NEXT Pro Cup Championship 3-2 against Philadelphia Union II

November 10, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

North Texas SC News Release







FRISCO, Texas "" North Texas SC scored three unanswered goals to complete a 3-2 comeback victory over Philadelphia Union II, capturing the MLS NEXT Pro Cup.

PEDRINHO DELIVERS THE GAME-WINNER

Midfielder Pedrinho scored the game-winning goal in the 91st minute from a Herbert Endeley and Tomas Pondeca assist. Pedrinho set a club single-season record with 26 goal contributions (13 goals, 13 assists).

HERBERT ENDELEY MLS NEXT PRO CUP MVP

Midfielder Herbert Endeley registered two assists, including the game-winning assist, earning him the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Cup Most Valuable Player. Endeley scored three goals and registered seven assists through 23 matches this season.

FARRINGTON STEPS UP

Forward Logan Farrington scored his second postseason goal in the 51st minute via a direct free kick. The third overall pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft scored the second free kick goal for North Texas this season.

SALI EQUALIZES

Forward Enes Sali tied the game in the 67th minute with an assist from Herbert Endeley. This marks his first goal in his fourth appearance during the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.

ALL WE DO IS WIN

North Texas SC clinched its first MLS NEXT Pro Championship and finished the season unbeaten at home, with a 12-0-5 record at Choctaw Stadium and a 1-0-0 record at Toyota Stadium, for a combined 13-0-5 home record.

A PACKED HOUSE

North Texas SC set a new 2024 home attendance record with 7,692 fans tonight.

