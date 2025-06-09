2024 MLS NEXT Pro Cup Final to Re-Air on KDFI More 27

June 9, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

North Texas SC News Release







FRISCO, Texas - North Texas SC and KDFI More 27, the sister station of Dallas-Fort Worth FOX affiliate KDFW FOX 4, announced today that the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Cup Final will re-air on Tuesday, June 10 at 7 p.m. CT.

North Texas was crowned 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Champions on Nov. 9, 2024, at Toyota Stadium with a 3-2 comeback win over Philadelphia Union II. After trailing 2-0 at halftime to win 3-2, forwards Logan Farrington and Enes Sali sparked the rally and Pedrinho sealed the title with a backheel goal in second-half stoppage time.

"The championship game had everything. Intensity, drama and a finish you have to see to believe," North Texas SC Vice President and General Manager Matt Denny said. "We're excited fans will get to experience that moment again with us on a special FC Dallas Rewind"

On April 14, FC Dallas announced its collaboration with KDFI More 27 the FC Dallas Rewind. Each Tuesday from 7-9 p.m., fans can relive the club's most recent match from the past week.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.