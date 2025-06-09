Huntsville City FC Travels to Face Atlanta United 2 in Midweek Clash

June 9, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville City FC hits the road this Wednesday to take on Atlanta United 2 in a rescheduled match now set for Wednesday, June 11 at 4 p.m. CT at Turner Soccer Complex in Athens, Georgia. The match was relocated due to stadium availability, and admission will be free to the public.

The two sides last met earlier this season in Huntsville, where the match ended in a dramatic 2-2 draw with Atlanta winning in penalties. The Boys in Blue hope to gain all three points on the road.

With the midseason push heating up, every point counts-and Huntsville City FC will aim to bounce back strong and continue building momentum.

The match will stream live on MLSNEXTPro.com.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.