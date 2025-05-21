Match Preview: Huntsville City FC Visits Toronto FC II this Friday

May 21, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville City FC heads north this Friday for their first matchup of the season against Toronto FC II. Kickoff is set for 6PM CT and you can catch all the action live on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV. The Boys in Blue are aiming to keep their strong form rolling as they look to bring three points back to the Rocket City.

Join the official HCFC Watch Party at Back Forty in Huntsville, AL-grab a drink, wear your blue, and cheer on the squad with fellow fans!

Here's what to know this week:

- This is HCFC's first match of the season against Toronto FC II.

- The team continues to fight at the top of the table and is focused on another big road result.

- HCFC returns home Friday, June 6th at 7PM for Armed Forces Night against Orlando City B-don't miss this special evening honoring those who served and are serving.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.