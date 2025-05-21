Timbers2 Named MLS NEXT Pro Team of Matchweek 10
May 21, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Portland Timbers 2 News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - Timbers2 has been named the MLS NEXT Pro Team of the Matchweek for Matchweek 10, the league announced. Portland earned back-to-back wins in Matchweek 10, first defeating LAFC 2 3-0 on May 14 and then taking down the Tacoma Defiance by a score of 2-1 on May 18.
T2 outscored their opponents 5-1 over the two matches, with goals from Reo Revaldo (2), Alex Moreno, Kyle Linhares and Gage Guerra. Notably, Moreno's free-kick goal earned Goal of the Matchweek honors. Goalkeeper Lukas Burns made six saves in the two-game span, earning a clean sheet against LAFC 2.
Next up, Timbers2 look to continue their win streak on a road trip to St. Louis City2 on Friday, May 23, at Energizer Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. (Pacific) and will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app and MLSNEXTPro.com.
