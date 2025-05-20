Timbers Sign Two T2 Players to Short-Term Loan Agreements Ahead of Tonight's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Match

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have signed two T2 players to short-term loan agreements ahead of the team's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 match against the San Jose Earthquakes tonight, May 20. Midfielder Daniel Nuñez and forward Gage Guerra will join the Timbers for the midweek matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) at PayPal Park on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.

Guerra, 22, currently leads T2 with four goals in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign. Notably, he made his Timbers debut in their Round of 32 Open Cup match against the Tacoma Defiance on May 6, where he scored on his first professional touch in the 81st minute to help Portland win 3-2.

Nuñez, 17, is the youngest player on T2's roster. The Timbers Academy product made his first-team debut in Portland's last Open Cup match against Tacoma and recently tallied his first professional goal contribution for T2 with an assist on May 14.

Per MLS rules, a club may sign a player from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro or USL) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season. However, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.







