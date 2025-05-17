Timbers2 Host Tacoma Defiance on Sunday Night

May 17, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







Timbers2 remain at home in Matchweek 10, hosting the Tacoma Defiance on Sunday, May 18. Kickoff from Providence Park is set for 7:30pm PT. Secure your seats or catch the game on MLS Season Pass.

Free Admission - Get Your Tickets

Come support T2!

Sunday May 18 - 7:30pm Kickoff. Tickets for Timbers2 matches are free, but must be reserved in advanced through SeatGeek.

How to Watch

Sunday's match airs live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The Storyline

Timbers2 ran rampant at home on Wednesday, defeating LAFC 2 soundly, 3-0. Gage Guerra had two goal involvements, Kyle Linhares delievered yet again, and Reo Revaldo put the nail in LAFC 2's coffin to secure the club's second-consecutive win.

The win pushed T2 further up the Western Conference standings and into 8th place with a 3-4-2 record and 12 points.

Tacoma Defiance could be one of the biggest challenges to date for Timbers2. They're currently in third place in the MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference, however they have two matches in-hand and sit just three-points away from first. Offensively they lead the league in goals scored per match (2.8), and are third in total chances created (22). Defensively they lead the league in clearances per match (26.3), and their goalkeeper combinations have Tacoma fourth in the league in saves per match with 4.4 per match.

Wednesday's meeting marks the first of three between the two clubs this season. Timbers2 will travel to Tukwila on July 27 and then host them once more on August 24.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.