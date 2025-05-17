Timbers2 Host Tacoma Defiance on Sunday Night
May 17, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Portland Timbers 2 News Release
Timbers2 remain at home in Matchweek 10, hosting the Tacoma Defiance on Sunday, May 18. Kickoff from Providence Park is set for 7:30pm PT. Secure your seats or catch the game on MLS Season Pass.
Free Admission - Get Your Tickets
Come support T2!
Sunday May 18 - 7:30pm Kickoff. Tickets for Timbers2 matches are free, but must be reserved in advanced through SeatGeek.
How to Watch
Sunday's match airs live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
The Storyline
Timbers2 ran rampant at home on Wednesday, defeating LAFC 2 soundly, 3-0. Gage Guerra had two goal involvements, Kyle Linhares delievered yet again, and Reo Revaldo put the nail in LAFC 2's coffin to secure the club's second-consecutive win.
The win pushed T2 further up the Western Conference standings and into 8th place with a 3-4-2 record and 12 points.
Tacoma Defiance could be one of the biggest challenges to date for Timbers2. They're currently in third place in the MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference, however they have two matches in-hand and sit just three-points away from first. Offensively they lead the league in goals scored per match (2.8), and are third in total chances created (22). Defensively they lead the league in clearances per match (26.3), and their goalkeeper combinations have Tacoma fourth in the league in saves per match with 4.4 per match.
Wednesday's meeting marks the first of three between the two clubs this season. Timbers2 will travel to Tukwila on July 27 and then host them once more on August 24.
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 17, 2025
- Inter Miami CF II Falls on the Road against Orlando City B - Inter Miami CF II
- Timbers2 Host Tacoma Defiance on Sunday Night - Portland Timbers 2
- Timbers Sign T2 Player Gage Guerra to Short-Term Loan Agreement Ahead of Tonight's Match against Seattle Sounders FC - Portland Timbers 2
- Revolution II Visit New York Red Bulls II on Sunday Night - New England Revolution II
- Crown Legacy FC vs. Atlanta United 2 Moved to Monday - Crown Legacy FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers 2 Stories
- Timbers2 Host Tacoma Defiance on Sunday Night
- Timbers Sign T2 Player Gage Guerra to Short-Term Loan Agreement Ahead of Tonight's Match against Seattle Sounders FC
- Matchday: Timbers2 Host LAFC 2 on Wednesday Night
- Timbers2 Return Home to Host Rivals Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2
- Timbers Sign Six T2 Players to Short-Term Loan Agreements Ahead of Tonight's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Match