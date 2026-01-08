Timbers2 Midfielder Daniel Nuñez Called up to U.S. Soccer U-18 Men's National Team Domestic Training Camp

PORTLAND, Ore. -  Portland Timbers2 midfielder Daniel Nuñez has been called into the U.S. Soccer U-18 Men's National Team for a domestic training camp, U.S. Soccer announced today.

Nuñez, 17, will join the U-18s in a combined camp with the U.S. U-19 and U-20 squads from Jan. 10-16, at the Arizona Athletic Grounds in Mesa, Ariz. The domestic camp is a part of the Federation's continued focus on the "U.S. Way philosophy", which emphasizes increased programming for Youth National Teams to create more opportunities for young players to advance through the pathway to the senior National Team.

The 17-year-old dual national made his youth international debut for Mexico's U-17s on Sept. 4, 2024 at just 15 years old. In February of 2025, Nuñez helped Mexico to a first-place finish in Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers to secure Mexico's place among the 48 countries participating in the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup last November. The January domestic camp is Nuñez's first call-up by U.S. Soccer.

A native of Bakersfield, California, Nuñez joined the Timbers Academy in 2023, signing his first professional contract with Portland Timbers2 on Nov. 25, 2024, becoming the youngest signing in club history at 15 years old. The Timbers Academy product has made two first-team appearances for Portland, making his first-team debut on May 6, 2025, in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32. With Timbers2, Nuñez has recorded 26 appearances (19 starts) with over 1,600 minutes of action over two seasons, providing six goal contributions (three goal and three assists).

Additionally, former Timbers Academy players Eric Izoita (U-19s), Ian Shaul (U-20s) and Christian Mendoza (U-20s) were called up by U.S. Soccer.







