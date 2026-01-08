Revolution II Midfielder Javaun Mussenden Called up to United States Under-19 Men's National Team

Published on January 8, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II midfielder Javaun Mussenden has been called up for international duty with the United States Under-19 Men's National Team for a January training camp in Mesa, Ariz. from Jan. 10-17.

Mussenden, 18, earns his first international call-up as he features on Head Coach Gonzalo Segares's 16-player January Camp roster. The 2024-25 Revolution Academy Player of the Year recently became the 15th player to sign a professional contract with Revolution II directly from the club's academy ranks. Across parts of two seasons as an amateur with Revolution II, Mussenden has recorded one goal and two assists in 26 MLS NEXT Pro appearances, including 16 starts.

A member of the Revolution Academy's residency program since 2023, Mussenden has featured at both the Under-17 and Under-18 levels. The Dallas, Ga. native tallied one goal and one assist with New England's Under-18 squad during the 2025-26 MLS NEXT fall campaign.

Revolution II players will report to Foxborough for preseason on January 10 ahead of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season. For more details, visit the Revolution II home page.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.