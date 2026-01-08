FC Cincinnati 2 Appoint Sammy Castellanos as Club's Head Coach

Published on January 8, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 today announced the appointment of Sammy Castellanos as the club's head coach ahead of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season. Castellanos becomes the club's second head coach since FCC 2's inaugural MLS NEXT Pro season in 2022.

Castellanos brings over a decade of youth development and professional coaching experience to Cincinnati. Castellanos most recently served as the U18 Head Coach for the Chicago Fire FC Academy (2023-2025).

"We'd like to welcome Sammy to FC Cincinnati," said General Manager Chris Albright. "He has a deep background in player development and will continue to build our foundation at that level. Sammy is an experienced leader who has the ability to evolve the strong work that was done before him."

Prior to his time with the Chicago Fire Academy, Castellanos held a number of positions with the New York Red Bulls. Castellanos most recently led youth initiatives for the Red Bulls as the Director of the Individual Development program.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of the FC Cincinnati organization," said FC Cincinnati 2 Head Coach Sammy Castellanos. "I'm energized by the city's passion for the game and this club, and I'm excited to give back to the community by helping to develop the next generation of talent for FC Cincinnati. My family and I are looking forward to calling Cincinnati home, and I can't wait to get to work."

From 2018-2022, Castellanos served in multiple roles with the Red Bulls including a head coaching position with the team's U23s and an assistant coach of the then USL Championship New York Red Bulls II side. Castellanos has also held multiple head coaching positions within the Orlando City SC Academy from 2015-2017.

In addition to his work within the Major League Soccer ecosystem, Castellanos has coaching and playing experience at the college level. In 2017, Castellanos joined the coaching staff at North Carolina State University and, from 2011-2013, served as an assistant coach for his alma mater at the University of South Florida.

Castellanos played professionally in the Honduras First Division from 2006-2009 with both Deportes Savio and F.C. Motagua. Prior to his professional career, Castellanos played collegiately at Rutgers University and South Florida.

At Rutgers (2002-03), he made 32 appearances for the Scarlet Knights where he scored seven goals and tallied six assists. In two seasons with South Florida (2005-06), Castellanos appeared in 37 matches scoring a combined four goals and seven assists.

Castellanos holds a A-Youth License from the United States Soccer Federation and earned his Elite Formation Coaching License in collaboration with Major League Soccer and the French Football Federation in 2022.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from January 8, 2026

FC Cincinnati 2 Appoint Sammy Castellanos as Club's Head Coach - FC Cincinnati 2

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.