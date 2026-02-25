FC Cincinnati Add Andrei Chirila, Bryan Dowd and Ayoub Lajhar to Roster Via Short-Term

FC Cincinnati have added FC Cincinnati 2 defenders Andrei Chirila and Ayoub Lajhar and goalkeeper Bryan Dowd to the club's active roster via short-term agreement ahead of Wednesday's Concacaf Champions Cup Round One second leg against O&M FC, the club announced today.

Chirila started and went the full 90 minutes at center back in last Wednesday's Champions Cup Round One first leg at O&M, helping preserve a clean sheet in the 4-0 win. He became the ninth FC Cincinnati Academy graduate to appear for the first team in official competition.

Dowd was rostered for the first leg against O&M and will be available for selection once again for Wednesday's match. Lajhar, FC Cincinnati's second round pick in MLS SuperDraft 2026, earns his first call-up to the first team via short-term agreement.

