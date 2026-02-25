OneFootball Becomes the New Home of MLS Next Pro Matches in 2026 with New Global Partnership

NEW YORK CITY/BERLIN - MLS NEXT Pro announced today a global partnership with OneFootball to stream matches on the platform in 2026 - including the regular season, Playoffs and MLS NEXT Pro Cup. Matches will be live and free-to-air to all OneFootball users around the world, beginning when MLS NEXT Pro's fifth season kicks off Friday, February 27.

Matches, highlights and additional shoulder content across video, text and social will live natively across MLS NEXT Pro's official account on the OneFootball platform, reaching its 200 million active monthly users and 34 million social media followers through the following channels: OneFootball App & Web, the OneFootball Connected TV App, the OneFootball Video Player network and OneFootball's Social channels.

"As MLS NEXT Pro enters its fifth season, we are excited to partner with OneFootball. We look forward to advancing our shared mission of growing the game of soccer and expanding its reach to fans everywhere," said Ali Curtis, President of MLS NEXT Pro & EVP of MLS Sporting Development. "OneFootball shares our commitment to innovation, accessibility, and connecting fans more deeply to the game. That, combined with their approach to digital storytelling, will help us elevate the profiles of our league, players, clubs, and communities."

"MLS NEXT Pro is where the next generation of American football/soccer players is being shaped, and we're excited to make that journey visible to fans everywhere," said Maurits Schön, COO at OneFootball. "Together, we're telling the pathway story from emerging prospects to first team stars; fans in the U.S. and around the world can follow every step live on OneFootball. It's about growing the sport in North America and giving American football/soccer a bigger stage in the global game."

The new relationship between MLS NEXT Pro and OneFootball builds upon the content and strategic partnership the platform entered into with Major League Soccer in October 2024. The collaboration with MLS NEXT Pro continues to expand OneFootball's commitment to growing the game and providing the most relevant football/soccer content in the U.S. and internationally.

All MLS NEXT Pro matches will also be broadcast live and for free on the League's website, MLSNEXTPro.com. The 2026 season will mark the first time since MLS NEXT Pro's inaugural season (2022) that all matches will air on the website.

"At the core of MLS NEXT Pro is our commitment to growing the sport and to increasing access to the beautiful game," said Curtis. "By offering our matches on multiple platforms, it was important to us that fans around the world are able to watch the stars of today and tomorrow competing against each other every week."







