Huntsville City FC Signs forward Nicklaus Sullivan, Defender Leo Christiano, Defender Nigel prince and Midfielder nick Pariano for 2026 Season

Published on February 25, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville City FC announced today the signing of Nicklaus Sullivan, Leo Christiano, Nigel Prince and Nick Pariano for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Season.

Sullivan joins Huntsville City FC from LA Galaxy, adding attacking depth to the Boys in Blue after developing within one of Major League Soccer's most established organizations. The forward has also competed in MLS NEXT Pro with Ventura County, formerly LAFC II. During the 2024 and 2025 MLS NEXT Pro seasons, he recorded five goals and two assists in 11 appearances.

Christiano arrives in the Rocket City from Sporting KC II. Known for his versatility he has competed in both the MLS NEXT Cup and Generation adidas Cup, gaining valuable experience against top domestic academy competition. His flexibility and defensive instincts provide added strength to Huntsville's back line.

Prince signs with Huntsville following his collegiate career at Northwestern. A product of the Atlanta United youth system, Prince made a pair of appearances for Atlanta United II and was named Academy Player of the Month in 2021 after helping the squad to a 9-3-1 record and five clean sheets. He finished the 2020-21 campaign with five goals, showcasing his ability to contribute on both ends of the pitch.

Pariano joins Huntsville as a homegrown midfielder from Philadelphia Union II. The central midfielder recorded three goals and two assists last season and started in last year's Eastern Conference Semifinal against Huntsville, bringing both attacking quality and postseason experience.

