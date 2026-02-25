Whitecaps FC Name Rich Fagan Head Coach of WFC2

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Wednesday that Rich Fagan has been appointed head coach of Whitecaps FC 2 (WFC2). Fagan will be joined by returning assistant coach Dante Marconato and goalkeeper coach Raegyn Hall.

"Rich brings more than 15 years of experience working with young talent at our club," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "He understands our standards, our philosophies, and our development model. We have seen in recent years how our second team contributes to the success of our first team, and we look forward to Rich and the rest of our staff continuing to push players forward."

Fagan, who will also continue as academy technical director, enters his second stint as head coach of the second team, and first in MLS NEXT Pro. The Canadian previously led WFC2 during the side's final season in USL in 2017.

Since joining the club in 2010, Fagan has coached throughout the Whitecaps FC BMO Academy System, overseeing the development of dozens of players as they have progressed to professional careers. Fagan holds a Canada Soccer National 'A' license, and was a part of the Elite Formation Coaches License (EFCL) between MLS and the French Football Federation.

Born in Glasgow and raised in Muirhead, Scotland, Fagan moved to Vancouver with his parents in 1993. He has been coaching at the youth level since 2004. Prior to joining the Blue and White, he was club head coach and academy director for Surrey FC.

WFC2 kick off their fifth season in MLS NEXT Pro this coming Sunday, March 1 when they travel to face Ventura County FC at 2 p.m. PT. WFC2 will play their home opener at Swangard Stadium on Sunday, March 15 against MNUFC2 at 4 p.m. PT.

