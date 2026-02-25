Tacoma Defiance Signs Joe Dale, Drew Brown and Jasper Winslow

Published on February 25, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

TACOMA, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance today announced that it has signed midfielder Joe Dale and defenders Drew Brown and Jasper Winslow to MLS NEXT Pro contracts. Terms of the deals were not disclosed. The three players all sign professional contracts after standout collegiate careers, with Dale winning the 2025 Men's College Cup last year with Washington.

"Drew, Jasper and Joe have all shown themselves well at the college level and demonstrated qualities that translate to the professional game," said Sounders FC Director of Development Wade Webber. "Each of them has taken a strong developmental path and earned this opportunity through consistent performances. We're looking forward to getting them into our environment and seeing how they perform with Defiance as they take this next step."

Dale, 21, was drafted 51st overall by Seattle in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft after winning the 2025 Men's College Cup with the University of Washington. The Huskies defeated NC State 3-2 in overtime in the final, with Dale scoring during his 61-minute shift. Dale played for Washington from 2023-2025, amassing 50 appearances (40 starts) while recording five goals and nine assists, earning a 2025 Big Ten All-Tournament team selection. He also played for Ballard FC from 2022-2025, starting 17 of his 19 appearances in 2025 with six goals and two assists. Prior to college, the Seattle native was First Team All-Metro at Roosevelt High School and captained his Seattle United squad.

"Drew, Jasper and Joe come in after strong college careers where they proved themselves in competitive environments," said Tacoma Defiance Head Coach Paulo Nagamura. "The professional game demands consistency and attention to detail every day, and we're looking forward to seeing how they adapt to that with Defiance. This is an important step for them, and we're excited to get them integrated into the group."

Brown, 23, played at the University of Wisconsin from 2022-2024 before transferring to UCLA for his senior season. While at Wisconsin, the defender appeared in 62 matches (56 starts) for the Badgers, playing every minute of his freshman season and scoring a goal against Maryland. He played in 10 matches (five starts) at UCLA in 2025 after transferring. Prior to his collegiate career, Brown played at Waukee High School and was named First Team All-Conference, winning the 3A state title his freshman and sophomore year.

Winslow, 23, appeared in 81 matches (72 starts) over four years at Cal Poly Pomona from 2021-2024, scoring six goals while adding four assists, including a four-goal season in 2023. He was named to the All-CCAA Second Team in both 2023 and 2024, as well as the United Soccer Coaches All-West Region First Team in 2024. He played for Eagle Rock High School prior to his collegiate career.

Tacoma Defiance kicks off its 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign on Sunday, March 1 against LAFC 2 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT). Defiance finished the 2025 regular season 12th in the Western Conference (10-14-4, 36 points), falling short of the playoffs for the first time since joining MLS NEXT Pro in 2022.

TRANSACTION: Tacoma Defiance signs Joe Dale, Drew Brown and Jasper Winslow to MLS NEXT Pro contracts on February 25, 2026. Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Full Name: Joe Dale

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-10

Weight: 155

Hometown: Seattle, Washington

Date of Birth: April 17, 2004 in Seattle, Washington

College: Washington

Nationality: United States

Acquired: Signed to Tacoma Defiance on February 25, 2026

Full Name: Drew Brown

Position: Defender

Height: 6-2

Weight: 178

Hometown: Waukee, Iowa

Date of Birth: August 28, 2002 in Waukee, Iowa

College: Wisconsin / UCLA

Nationality: United States

Acquired: Signed to Tacoma Defiance on February 25, 2026

Full Name: Jasper Winslow

Position: Defender

Height: 6-2

Weight: 175

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Date of Birth: April 10, 2002 in Los Angeles, California

College: Cal Poly Pomona

Nationality: United States

Acquired: Signed to Tacoma Defiance on February 25, 2026







