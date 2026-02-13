Tacoma Defiance Signs Forward Mark Bronnik

Published on February 13, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Tacoma Defiance News Release







TACOMA, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance today announced that it has signed forward Mark Bronnik to an MLS NEXT Pro contract after executing a permanent transfer from USL League One side Union Omaha. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 19-year-old won 2025 USL League One Young Player of the Year honors, recording six goals in his 27 appearances for Union Omaha.

"We are excited to bring someone like Mark into Tacoma Defiance," said Sounders FC Director of Development Wade Webber. "He has proven that he is a talented and capable player from his previous stops, including winning Young Player of the Year with Union Omaha, and we can't wait to see to see how we can use those talents to help the club going forward."

Bronnik, 19, signed his first professional contract prior to the 2025 campaign with Omaha, going on to score six goals in 27 appearances during the regular season, helping lead the team to the postseason for the second consecutive year. He made four appearances in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup play and three appearances in USL Cup action. Bronnik appeared in 10 matches for Omaha during the 2024 season as an academy player, helping the club win the 2024 USL League One title.

"I am delighted to have Mark join Tacoma Defiance," said Tacoma Defiance Head Coach Paulo Nagamura. "He is a dynamic, goal-dangerous player who will certainly help our squad going forward. I can't wait to get him in with the rest of the group and see how we can utilize his skills to better the team."

Prior to joining Union Omaha, the Brooklyn native was part of Barça Academy in MLS NEXT, scoring 29 goals with the U-17s and 12 goals at the U-19 level.

Tacoma Defiance is currently preparing for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, which kicks off on Sunday, March 1 against LAFC 2 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT). Defiance finished the 2025 regular season 12th in the Western Conference (10-14-4, 36 points), falling short of the playoffs for the first time since joining MLS NEXT Pro in 2022.

TRANSACTION: Tacoma Defiance signs forward Mark Bronnik to an MLS NEXT Pro contract on February 13, 2026. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Full Name: Mark Bronnik

Position: Forward

Height: 6-0

Weight: 156

Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

Date of Birth: November 8, 2006 in Brooklyn, New York

Nationality: United States

Acquired: Signed to Tacoma Defiance on February 13, 2026







