RSL Settle for 3-3 Draw in Preseason Finale

Published on February 13, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Real Monarchs News Release







INDIO, Calif. - Real Salt Lake concluded its 2026 preseason campaign with a pair of results against the LA Galaxy, the first group sharing the spoils of a 3-3 draw, with a second group claiming a 2-0 win in the two-match, split-squad friendlies.

RSL's six-match 2026 preseason in Portugal and Southern California resulted in three wins, including a pair of 2-1 decisions over Danish Superliga sides Randers and Brøndby, along with draws against Orange County (USL) and LA Galaxy (MLS). RSL also lost to FC Dallas (MLS) in its final Portugal contest, while winning today's 2-0 split-squad against the Galaxy. RSL and Dallas also drew 1-1 in an extra 45-minute session in Portugal.

FW Zavier Gozo and MF Tyler Wolff led the preseason with two goals each, along with FW Lineker Rodrigues. Dominik Marczuk, Diego Luna, Alex Katranis, and three RSL trialists awaiting visa approvals also scored for the Utah side.

In the primary match, a back-and-forth battle ensued from the opening whistle, with both teams alternating scores in the first 45 minutes of play. Galaxy struck first, capitalizing in transition within the first minute.

Responding just seven minutes later, RSL homegrown MF Luca Moisa forced a turnover in the attacking third, before distributing to RSL's Trialist 9 atop the area. The Guinean international then laid a low roller out wide to 18-year-old FW Zavier Gozo. Denied upon his first attempt at goal, Gozo reclaimed possession to fire first time into the back of the net, converting for his second goal of the week-long California camp.

Trailing 2-1 moments before the break, RSL playmaker and newly-minted No. 10 MF Diego Luna drove into the attacking space, scissoring to create separation. Opting to distribute, Luna played a simply slipped ball to FW Victor Olatunji, who poked it to RSL's Trialist 8 open on the left wing, before the Uruguayan World Cup hopeful fired to the near post, converting the equalizer.

In the 75th minute, RSL built up the right flank, and while driving into the box, Gozo eyed the goal, prior to being clipped down from behind. Awarded a penalty, USMNT starlet Diego Luna clinically converted from the spot, giving the Claret-and-Cobalt its first lead of the match at 3-2.

RSL would hold onto its lead until conceding at the death, in the 90th minute.

On an adjacent field, a simultaneous match between reserves from the two sides carried on, as Real Monarchs' FW Lineker Rodrigues' two-goal brace lifted RSL over the Galaxy.

RSLvLA: 3-3

LINEUP:

Rafa Cabral ©; Lukas Engel, Justen Glad, Deandre Yedlin; Trialist 8 (Ruben Mesalles, 73), Noel Caliskan, Luca Moisa (Liam O'Gara, 76), Zavier Gozo; Diego Luna (Jesus Barea, 73), Victor Olatunji (Ari Piol, 61), Trialist 9 (Aiden Hezarkhani, 61)

SUBS: Gio Calderon, Owen Anderson

RSLvLA: 2-0

LINEUP 2

Starting XI: Mason Stajduhar; Sam Junqua, Phillip Quinton ©, Kobi Henry; Alex Katranis, Griffin Dillon, Omar Marquez, Dominic Marczuk; Zach Booth, Lineker Rodriguez, Tyler Wolff

With the conclusion of today's RSL California camp, RSL now kicks off its 2026 Major League Soccer campaign next Sat., Feb. 21 at B.C. Place, home of the reigning Western Conference champion, Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

One week later, the Claret-and-Cobalt host its 2026 home opener at America First Field against long-time rival Seattle Sounders FC on Sat., Feb. 28.

Both of RSL's February games kick off at 5:30p MT, with season tickets and individual game options NOW AVAILABLE at www.RSL.com/tickets.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.