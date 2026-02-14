Carolina Core FC Signs Midfielder Mehdi Zerkane

Published on February 13, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Carolina Core FC News Release







HIGH POINT, NC - Carolina Core FC has signed midfielder Mehdi Zerkane ahead of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Born in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Zerkane developed in the AS Monaco Youth Academy before playing professionally with FC Girondins Bordeaux in Ligue 1. He later featured for Nîmes Olympique and MC Algiers, bringing valuable top-flight European experience to the Core.

The 6-foot-1 midfielder adds strength and technical quality in the middle of the field as Carolina Core FC continues leveling up its roster.

"Mehdi understands the game at a high level and brings experience that immediately elevates our midfield" said Chief Sporting Officer Eddie Pope. "He's composed on the ball, relentless in competition, and the kind of presence we value in our midfield."

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Mehdi Zerkane

Place of Birth: Clermont-Ferrand, France

Playing History: AS Monaco Youth Academy (2016-2019) / FC Girondins Bordeaux (2019-2022) / Nîmes Olympique (2023) / MC Algiers (2024)

Nationality: France / Algeria

Height: 6-1

Weight: 158







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.