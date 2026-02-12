Carolina Core FC Signs Defender Nathan Brown

Published on February 12, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Carolina Core FC today announced the signing of defender Nathan Brown ahead of the 2026 season.

Brown, a right back from Indiana, joins the Core after competing with Michigan Stars and Southern Indiana, where he continued to develop his defensive instincts and ability to contribute on both sides of the ball.

Standing 6-foot-0, Brown brings length, mobility, and a high motor that allows him to cover ground, win duels, and support the attack out wide. Known for his work rate and willingness to get forward, Brown provides balance on the flank while remaining disciplined defensively, giving Carolina Core FC another reliable option along the back line.

"Nathan is a player we're excited about because of his athletic profile and defensive range," said Head Coach Donovan Ricketts "He's competitive and brings great energy every day. He defends with intensity and has the ability to get forward and impact the game. He fits the mentality and identity we want in this group."

Brown becomes the latest addition to the Core's defensive unit as the club continues to build depth and competition across the roster heading into the new campaign.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Nathan Brown

Position: Defender (Right Back)

Nationality: USA

Place of Birth: Indiana

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 155 lbs.

Previous Clubs: Michigan Stars; Southern Indiana







